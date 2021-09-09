Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society Presents:

An Evening with the Surly Surveyor: Wisconsin’s First Archaeological Surveyors

Rob “The Surly Surveyor” Nurre

Thursday, September 9, 2021 7:00 PM, in Front of the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters, 816 State Street

Free and open to the public.

Info

State-historical-society.jpg

Wikipedia

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
608-264-6494
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter - 2021-09-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter - 2021-09-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter - 2021-09-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter - 2021-09-09 19:00:00 ical