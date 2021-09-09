Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society Presents:
An Evening with the Surly Surveyor: Wisconsin’s First Archaeological Surveyors
Rob “The Surly Surveyor” Nurre
Thursday, September 9, 2021 7:00 PM, in Front of the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters, 816 State Street
Free and open to the public.
Info
Wikipedia
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars