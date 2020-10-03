ONLINE: A Celebration of Voting

media release: Mark your calendars for a powerful, packed afternoon online! From 2-3 PM, Odyssey and Odyssey Junior students will share brief “Why Vote?” essays and poems, theater professor Baron Kelly and actors from the American Players Theatre will deliver short passages on voting from Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Jr., and John Lewis, and invited speakers Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Judge Everett Mitchell, Dr. Ruben Anthony, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs will add thoughts on voting. From 3-3:30 PM, The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and Dane County will share practical information about voting and answer your questions.

Register now for this free event! Closer to October 3, we will send all registrants a Zoom link.