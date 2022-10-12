A Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery

media release: "A Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery" provides a non-traditional avenue for science literacy through the fusion of science and art. This mural, by Sharon Tang, Amy Zaremba and Alicia Rheal, is the result of a partnership between the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (WID), the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and the Morgridge Institute for Research in the Discovery Building. Open to the public!

