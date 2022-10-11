A Latina's Path into Oregon Wine

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

About the presentation: Elena will be discussing her journey of being the daughter of an immigrant, and how her father’s dreams changed the course of her life as an adult. She was also discuss her experience of entering the Oregon wine industry as a Latina and with a Latinx wine brand focusing on the Latinx demographic.

About the presenter: Born and raised in Yamhill County, Elena graduated from Dayton High School and went on to graduate from The University of Oregon. She is now the President & Winemaker of Alumbra Cellars, as well as viticulturist for Rodriguez Family Vineyard. She has continued her education in the Wine Studies program at Chemeketa Community College and sits on the board of the non profit AHIVOY, which provides free education to vineyard stewards in the Willamette Valley.