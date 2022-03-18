press release: Iran | 2017 | DCP | 117 min. | Farsi with English subtitles

Director: Mohammad Rasoulof; Cast: Reza Akhlaghirad, Soudabeh Beizaee, Nasim Adabi

A principled goldfish farmer is besieged by corrupt corporate and government interests in this searing drama from one of Iran’s contemporary masters. As with his similarly powerful omnibus There Is No Evil (winner of the Audience Award at the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival), Rasoulof directed A Man of Integrity in bold defiance of a ban on filmmaking by the Iranian government. Winner of the Un Certain Regard Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.