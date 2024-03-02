A Night at the Opera

media release: USA | 1935 | DCP | 92 min.

Director: Sam Wood

Cast: Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx

In the first and best of the Marx Bros. comedies after they landed at MGM, Groucho, Chico and Harpo invade the world of opera. With utter lack of respect for authority or social mores, the boys set their anarchic sights on the stiff upper crust elite (personified by perennial Groucho foil Margaret Dumont) and pompous prima donnas of the high class music scene! The series of chaotic, gut-busting episodes that follow include some of their most famous moments, including the mayhem-filled stateroom sequence. A co-presentation of UW Cinematheque and Madison Opera.

