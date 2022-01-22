A Photographic Celebration: 60 Years of Peace Corps Service

media release: Since 1961, over 60 years of Peace Corps, more than 240,000 volunteers have served in 142 countries worldwide for many reasons: to work by invitation at the community level, to serve their country as mini-ambassadors of American good will, to travel the world and become comfortable in it to share that experience back home. We respond to President John F. Kennedy’s message:

“Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

For the last 34 years, the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin – Madison have celebrated Peace Corps service every month of the year by producing the International Calendar. For this 60th Anniversary, they have prepared a traveling exhibit from their photo archives of photos that demonstrate the beauty and diversity of the countries and people. These will be on display at the Capitol Rotunda for two weeks of January 18-30 for public self-guided exploration.

As a special event, on Saturday, January 22, returned volunteers will be on-hand from 10 am – 2 pm for Talking Peace Corps to stand with the photos, answer questions, and talk about their service and what it meant to them. Copies of the 2022 International Calendar will be available as well as materials about Peace Corps opportunities. The UW Campus Peace Corps Recruiter will also be on-hand to answer questions about service for ages 18 – 92, or practical questions like “how do I apply?” or “are there any options besides a two-year commitment?”

The traveling exhibit moves to the Sun Prairie Library for the month of February. The photos are available for public display at community centers, libraries, schools, churches and businesses.