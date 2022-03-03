A Piece of My Heart

7:30 pm on 3/3-5 & 8-11 and 2 pm, 3/6, Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre. $25.

press release: Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre.

The true stories of six courageous women sent to Vietnam and their struggle to make sense of a war that irrevocably changed them and a nation that shunned them. A work with the music and soul of a tumultuous era in our history. Written by UW-Madison alumna Shirley Lauro, the play is a potent message of the human cost of war and the scars that still remain. "There have been a number of plays dealing with Vietnam, but none with the direct, emotional impact of Ms. Lauro's work." - The New York Times

UW-Madison Department of Theatre and Drama Faculty Member Dr. Baron Kelly directs Ashley Alberte, Anna Bogan, Jordyn Enniss, Allison Hesselberg, Libby LaDue, Willow Pae, Hannah Rehfeldt, Jacob Shipley, and Artúr Siklós.

Scenic design and Technical Direction are by Rob Wagner, Costume design by Reina Werth, Lighting design by Ana Gonzalez Clark, Sound design by Ryan Bertelson, and the Properties Director is Lydia Berggruen. Carson Romano is the Stage Manager, assisted by Fina Zhou, and Kyla Vaughan serves as Assistant Director and Dramaturg.

Content Warning: This play contains mature content including adult language, racial epithets, substance abuse, discussions of sexual assault, descriptions of violence, and sounds of gunshots and explosions.

Please Note: Due to COVID-19, face coverings are required in all UW-Madison campus buildings. UW-Madison does not have a vaccination requirement for attendance. Actors will be unmasked during the performance. Safety measures including face coverings, capacity limits, and seating for social distancing are subject to change as directed by UW–Madison guidelines for campus events.

*** In conjunction with the production, the UW Cinematheque is presenting a special series of screenings as “A Piece of Vietnam.” On Saturday, February 19 they will present the Academy Award winning documentary “The Anderson Platoon” followed by the Academy Award winning film “Coming Home.” On Saturday, February 26 will be a screening of the documentary “The Donut Dollies.” More information on the screenings can be found at https://cinema.wisc.edu/ series/2022/spring/piece- vietnam.

For more information on the play, visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

Performances will be held March 3-11, 2022, in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706. Performance times are 7:30 PM Weekdays and Saturdays, and 2:00 PM Sundays. Ticket prices are $25 Adult, $20 Seniors and UW Faculty/Staff, $15 UW Students, $10 Preview and Groups (10 tickets or more).

Ticket Prices:

$25 Adult

$20 Senior (62 +)

$20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID)

$15 UW Students (ID)

$10 Children (K-12)

$10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales.

Performance Calendar:

Thursday March 3 @ 7:30pm (Preview)

Friday March 4 @ 7:30pm

Saturday March 5 @ 7:30pm

Sunday March 6 @ 2:00pm

Tuesday March 8 @ 7:30pm

Wednesday March 9 @ 7:30pm

Thursday March 10 @ 7:30pm

Friday March 11 @ 7:30pm