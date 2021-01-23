ONLINE: A Soil Scientist's View of "Kiss the Ground"

Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Winter Presentation Series. Registration for FACG members is free, the fee for nonmembers is $10 per session.

press release: Soils are a key player in the global carbon cycle and how we choose to manage them influences the future of our life on the planet. In this virtual presentation, Doug Soldat will share his thoughts of the documentary film 'Kiss the Ground' which discusses the role of soils and soil management for the future of our planet. Learn what they got right, what they got wrong, and what they left out! He highly recommends watching the film prior to this session. It is available on Netflix if you are a subscriber and also can be accessed online for $1 at Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/ondemand/kisstheground). If you need assistance in accessing the film please call the Garden staff at (608) 576-2501.

Doug Soldat is a professor and extension specialist in the Department of Soil Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Doug completed his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Soil Science from UW-Madison and earned a Ph.D. in Plant Science from Cornell University. His research and outreach programs are focused on improving turfgrass nutrient and water use efficiency. Doug teaches courses on turfgrass management, introductory soil science, and soils and climate change.