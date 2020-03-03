A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps

press release: Founded during the Cold War, the Peace Corps stands as an icon of American idealism. From the beginning, its mission of world peace and friendship proved to be “a towering task.” Signed into law by John F Kennedy on March 1, 1961, the story of the Peace Corps is a uniquely American tale. From the establishment of a new government agency and concept in international relations, to the growing pains of an agency striving to define its mission, A Towering Task takes viewers on a journey of what it means to be a global citizen. The UW-Madison #1 in Peace Corps Volunteers for 2017, 2018, and 2019 and is always in the top tier. Wisconsin has sent over 6,400 of the 230,000 Volunteers on this global mission since 1961.

In this film, host country nationals, Peace Corps Volunteers and staff, and scholars and journalists take a closer look at this unique American institution’s efforts with peace building, economic development, and political independence through its history over nearly six decades. The documentary team interviewed over 100 current and Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, current and former staff, scholars and journalists, and community members and leaders around the world. The team gathered archival materials, music, graphics, and narration to build out the story of the Peace Corps. To learn more about the documentary, visit peacecorpsdocumentary. com.

This event is a collaboration between the RPCVs of Wisconsin - Madison and the Peace Corps Advocates, a registered student organization of the UW-Madison. The film will be followed by a moderated discussion panel. Free!