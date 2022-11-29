Abolish Border Imperialism: Migration, Racial Capitalism & Solidarity

press release: UW Havens Wright Center lecture, on Zoom.

Harsha Walia is an organizer and writer who has been involved in community-based grassroots migrant justice, feminist, anti-racist, abolitionist, anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist movements for two decades. She is the award-winning author of Undoing Border Imperialism (AK Press, 2013) and Border and Rule: Global Migration, Capitalism, and the Rise of Racist Nationalism (Haymarket, 2021).

T﻿his event is co-sponsored by the Department of Geography & the International Studies National Resource Center (IRIS NRC) at UW-Madison.