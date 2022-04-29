ONLINE: Abolition of Prisons and Disability Confinement

press release: Dr. Liat Ben-Moshe’s research shows how disability/mad knowledges and histories, and their racial resonances, should inform analysis of the closure of carceral enclosures such as prisons, jails, psychiatric hospitals and residential institutions for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, through the prism of abolition. By foregrounding deinstitutionalization as carceral abolition, Ben Moshe’s recent book Decarcerating Disability provides lessons for prison abolition but also illuminates some of the limitations of disability rights and inclusion discourses.

Yi-Fu Tuan Lecture Series presentations take place every Friday during the semester at 3:30 PM, either in Room 180 of Science Hall or on Zoom. Brown bag sessions start at noon on the days there are speakers. Alumni, friends and the public are always invited to attend.

