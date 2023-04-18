Acquiring Specials in the Collection

media release: How do new and notable items become part of UW-Madison Libraries Special Collections? Where do they come from and how are they acquired? In this panel discussion moderated by Maria Saffiotti Dale (Friends President), subject librarians Micaela Sullivan-Fowler (History of Health Sciences), Andy Spencer (Slavic, East European, Middle Eastern & Central Asian Studies), Katie Nash (University Archivist), and Tom Caw (Music) talk about some of the interesting material they helped bring to the collection recently. They will share their stories with time for your questions. Then stay to enjoy the “New & Notable” exhibition currently on display, view some of the items that were described, and enjoy refreshments!

Can’t make it in-person? Look for the livestream and recording on our YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=MRpBo-MYZNA