Activism, Ideologies, and Language Studies in the Andes: The Case of Imbabura Kichwa

UW Teacher Education Building 225 N. Mills St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Education Building, Room 159 (Wisconsin Room) - 1000 Bascom Mall 

Presented by: NAVE Visiting Scholar Santiago Gualapuro Gualapuro, PhD(c), Ohio State University with follow-up commentary by Armando Muyolema, PhD, University of Wisconsin-Madison

