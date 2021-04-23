ONLINE: Adam Goren

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

with: Cole Nasman, Robert Rockman, Marc Hill, Michael Walling, Anthony Di Sanza

Program

Prelude and Fugue in Bb Major (WTC#1 No.21) J.S. Bach (1685-1750)

Monkey Mind Raquy Danziger/arr. Adam Goren

Chaos in Malfuf Adam Goren (b. 1998)

Verano Porteño Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)/arr. Pius Cheung (b. 1982)

Intermission

Tantrum Kevin Bobo (b.1974)

Etude in E Minor Casey Cangelosi (b.1982)

Asanga Kevin Volans (b. 1949)

Furioso Tango Claudio Santangelo (b. 1987)

Adam Goren is a percussionist wrapping up his senior year as a Percussion Performance major (BM). He will be performing works for solo and chamber percussion by J.S. Bach, Piazzolla, Bobo, Cangelosi, and more.