Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Adam Nissenbaum, trombone

Aubrie Jacobson, piano

Jason Xue, piano

May Kohler, soprano

……

Program

The Overton Window Ricardo Molla (b. 1994)

Liquid Architecture David Biedenbender (b. 1984)

Vital Signs of Planet Earth David Gillingham (b. 1947)

1. Heatwave

2. Glacial Retreat

3. Deluge

After Silence Eric Delgado (b.1993)

*World Premiere

……

Adam Nissenbaum believes music has an important role to play in discussions about current events. His latest project, a bass trombone performance titled “Shattered”, discusses the political theory of the Overton Window, and how distrust of factual information fueled by outrage politics and anti-eqaulity, hate-filled rhetoric has thrown the window so far to the right that it has fallen off the wall, broken. The project presents itself as an Op-Ed in recital form and is part of the completion of his Master of Music in Trombone Performance Degree.