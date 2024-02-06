UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free | No ticket required.

media release: Adrian Izquierdo Ayala DMA Tuba Recital

Adrian Izquierdo (he/him) is a highly accomplished tuba player with extensive experience in both teaching and orchestral performance. He holds two Master of Music degrees in Tuba Performance, one from the Conservatorio Claudio Monteverdi di Bolzano in Italy and another from the UTRGV School of Music. Additionally, Adrian earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Tuba Performance from the Universidad Veracruzana School of Music in Mexico.

In addition to his orchestral contributions, Adrian has been actively involved in music education at various festivals and institutions, including the International Music Festival Estado de Mexico and the Vientos de la Montaña Music Festival. Notable orchestral roles include serving as the Principal Tuba for the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra and the Mexiquense Symphony Orchestra, with guest positions in France and Italy.

Adrian has showcased his soloist prowess with performances alongside the Chamber Orchestra of Mexico City and the Symphonic Orchestra of the State of Mexico. His international presence extends to recitals in Italy, Mexico, Sweden, and the United States, where he recently presented a recital titled “Mexican Women” at the International Tuba Euphonium Conference at Arizona State University.

Recognized for his outstanding contributions, Adrian has garnered several awards and honors, including Italian government fellowship for studies in Italy, Special Mention at the Merida International Brass Festival Professional Division, and the first prize at the 55th Youth European Music Festival in Belgium. His musical education has been shaped by notable teachers, including Alessandro Fossi, Tom Curry, and Eric Fritz.