ONLINE: Advances in Asthma

press release: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asthma has been increasing since the early 1980s in all age, sex, and racial groups — with more than 25 million Americans afflicted by this disease today. And it’s the leading chronic disease in children. In fact, asthma is the third-ranking cause of hospitalization among children younger than 15.

For those adults and children struggling with severe symptoms, there is hope thanks to more effective treatments and innovative therapies being developed at UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Even though this condition, which causes airways to swell up and tighten, isn’t curable, it is controllable. And that is an especially critical point for those who suffer through frequent asthma attacks that affect quality of life.

On the next Wisconsin Medicine Livestream: a discussion with renowned UW experts examining recent advances in asthma. Discover how close researchers are to identifying triggers that set off symptoms and finding ways to prevent asthma before it starts.

Featured guests:

James Gern, MD, professor, Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Daniel Jackson, MD, associate professor, Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

William Busse, MD, professor of Medicine, Division of Allergy, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health