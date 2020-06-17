ONLINE: Advancing Equity When Campus is Closed

press release: Join WISCAPE for a conversation with LaVar Charleston, associate dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion in the School of Education, reflecting on the challenges his office has faced during the COVID-19 campus closure and sharing ideas and strategies for recruiting and retaining underrepresented students using online technologies and other methods. This event is free and open to the public! However, please RSVP to receive details on on how to join the discussion virtually using Webex.

RSVP: https://forms.gle/kqzWxkUFaAvBwfHs9