media release: On March 19, from 9-10am (CST), join the UW-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) for the next Global Health Tuesday Webinar topic, "Advancing Global Health with AI." GHI Director Jorge Osorio leads the conversation and is joined by moderator: Tom Erickson, Founding Director, School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences, and Executive Associate Dean of Strategy and Innovation, College of Letters & Science, UW-Madison; and panelists: Juan Caicedo, Assistant Professor, Biostatistics and Medical Informatics, UW-Madison, and Biomedical Imaging Investigator, Morgridge Institute for Research; and Rob Nowak, Keith and Jane Morgan Nosbusch Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Grace Wahba Professor of Data Science, UW-Madison.