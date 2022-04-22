Advancing Soil Health Assessments for Enhanced Agronomic Performance and Ecological Function

press release: Soil health has received heightened interest because of its association with long-term agricultural sustainability and ecological benefits including soil carbon (C) accumulation. Guiding principles on how to best manage for improved soil health include i) reduced soil disturbance ii) diversifying soil biota with plant diversity iii) living roots throughout the year and iv) year-round ground cover. Yet, important questions remain regarding the mechanisms that control plant-soil-microbe interactions that influence soil health and biogeochemical processes. This seminar will explore three key aspects of soil health: 1) Soil biological health responses to management both on-farm and on-station, 2) The integration of nematodes into the soil health framework, 3) Insights into how soil health and rhizosphere processes are key for climate mitigation and adaptation.

Yi-Fu Tuan Lecture Series presentations take place every Friday during the semester at 3:30 PM, either in Room 180 of Science Hall or on Zoom. Brown bag sessions start at noon on the days there are speakers. Alumni, friends and the public are always invited to attend.