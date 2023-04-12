media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Due to technical limitations, we are currently unable to support hybrid events. All Africa at Noon series will be 100% virtual or 100% in person in Room 206 this semester until further notice. Apologies for the inconvenience.

“The Morality of Revolution: Reeducation Camps and the Carceral Regime in Socialist Mozambique, 1974-1990," by Benedito Machava.

Benedito Machava is a historian of colonial and post-colonial Africa. Raised and educated in Mozambique, he received his PhD at Michigan University in 2018. His research focuses on liberation struggles, decolonization, nation building, socialism and socialist experiments in Africa. His current book manuscript, The Morality of Revolution: Reeducation Camps and the Carceral Regime in Socialist Mozambique, 1974-1990, examines the politics of public morality, carcerality/punishment and citizenship in post-independence Mozambique. His research has been supported by fellowships from the Social Science Research Council, the Guggenheim Foundation, among others. Before coming to Yale, Machava was a Cotsen-Link Postdoctoral Fellow in the Society of Fellows at Princeton University (2018-2020) and a History Lecturer at University Eduardo Mondlane in Maputo, Mozambique.