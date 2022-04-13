ONLINE: Africa at Noon

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

April 13: “What Comes After Representation?”

Sean Jacobs’ presentation focuses on the politics of his research practice, Africa Is a Country, a site of opinion, analysis, and new writing on and from the African left. He founded this site in 2009 to challenge the received wisdom on Africa from a left perspective. The talk will revisit the site’s founding, its politics, growth over the years, and the changing online ecosystem within which it operates.

Sean Jacobs is an associate professor of international affairs at The New School in New York City and the Founder and Editor of Africa Is a Country. He is a Shuttleworth Fellow from 2019 to 2022 and has held fellowships at the Shorenstein Center at Harvard University and the International Center for Advanced Study at NYU. He is also former Commonwealth and Fulbright Scholar. His research interests are the relation between politics and popular culture. Sean was born and grew up on Cape Town’s Cape Flats.

Learn more about Sean Jacobs here.

The Africa at Noon series will take place virtually this semester until further notice. All are welcome. This event will take place on Zoom. Spring semester info:

