ONLINE: Africa at Noon

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

The Africa at Noon series will take place virtually this semester until further notice. All are welcome. This event will take place on Zoom. To access the event directly, click here. For dial-in information, click here.

You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon webinars using the link(s) on the event page.

Dec. 8: The Liberation Struggle in School Manuals. The FRELIMO Math Book in Mozambique and the International Collaborations.

The presentation will focus on the reading the liberation struggle and its educational perspective, giving special emphasis to school manuals, how they were elaborated and their message, during the armed guerrilla struggle, in Mozambique. Its will also show the international collaboration behind the production and the use of this materials in the classroom.

Sónia Vaz Borges is a militant interdisciplinary historian and social and political organizer. Ph.D. in Education Sciences-History of Education from the Humboldt University of Berlin. In 2019 concluded a Postdoctoral at the Center for Place, Culture and Politics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, under the theme Consciousness and Revolution. Between 2007-2011, together with Eduina Vaz, edited the booklets Cadernos Consciência e Resistência Negra/Notebooks Consciousness and Black Resistance. Along with filmmaker Filipa César, she co-authored the short film Navigating the Pilot School (2016) and Skola di Tarafe (2021). Author of the book Militant Education, Liberation Struggle; Consciousness: The PAIGC education in Guinea Bissau 1963-1978 (Peter Lang, 2019). Currently, she is a researcher at the Humboldt University Berlin. As part of her academic work, she is developing a book project on the concept of “walking archives” and memory and imaginaries processes.