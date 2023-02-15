media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Due to technical limitations, we are currently unable to support hybrid events. All Africa at Noon series will be 100% virtual or 100% in person in Room 206 this semester until further notice. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Feb. 15: “Madison Sister’s Cities: A Reflection on the Recently Concluded Sister City Trip to Kanifing, The Gambia," by Samba Baldeh and Jerreh Kujabi.