ONLINE: Africa at Noon

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Feb. 23: “Voice of the Cape: Reclaiming Landscape Through the Sound of Cape Town-Based Hip-Hop,” by Warrick Moses

Warrick Moses is an assistant professor of music history and cultures at Syracuse University. Born and raised in South Africa, Warrick’s primary research interrogates racial and language identity within the “mixed race” or Coloured hip-hop community of greater Cape Town. His monograph project “In the Mix” engages ethnography, music theoretical analysis, (visual) anthropology, political history, linguistics, and Critical Race Theory to explore the possibilities and limitations of Blackness as they relate to musical assertions of self-identity. Within the fields of African American Studies, African Studies, and musicology Warrick is especially interested in how marginalized Black and Diasporic communities perform resistive acts of identity and belonging in response to antagonisms of socio-cultural, political, and ideological oppression. His most recent publication “Colouring Outside the Lines: Disrupting Racial Stereotypes in South African Hip-Hop,” is featured in the January 2022 edition of Words, Beats & Life: The Global Journal of Hip-Hop Culture, Special Issue on South Africa. Warrick’s research has been supported by the SSRC and the European Research Council.

The Africa at Noon series will take place virtually this semester until further notice. All are welcome. This event will take place on Zoom. Spring semester info:

