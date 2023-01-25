media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Due to technical limitations, we are currently unable to support hybrid events. All Africa at Noon series will be 100% virtual or 100% in person in Room 206 this semester until further notice. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Jan. 25: “The Poetics of Unbreakable Bodies in Ebrahim Hussein's Kinjeketile," by Vincent Ogoti.

African Cultural Studies and History Candidate and Andrew W. Mellon Public Humanities Fellow Vincent R. Ogoti is the A.C. Jordan Prize winner. Vincent will present his prize-winning paper “The Poetics of Unbreakable Bodies in Ebrahim Hussein’s Kinjeketile” which was nominated for the Jordan Prize by Professor Luis Madureira.

BIO

A scholar of biopolitics, violence, race, and postcoloniality, Vincent’s research primarily explores African, African American, and Caribbean literatures, theater, and new media. Vincent’s dissertation is on protest and revolution in African and Caribbean Drama. The project examines how independence and emancipation struggles, rebellions, and revolutions have become conjectures around which Africa and the African diaspora’s pasts and possible futures are debated and contested.

Vincent earned a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies and a bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Nairobi, Kenya. His research has appeared or is forthcoming in the Journal of the African Literature Association, Journal of African Cultural Studies, and Brittle Paper. Vincent has authored and co-produced three plays in Kenya, and he blogs regularly at Narrative Mediator.