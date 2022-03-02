ONLINE: Africa at Noon

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

March 2: “Music in/as Afropolitan Tongue: The Ethics of Personhood in Wolof Islamic Hip Hop”

Samba Camara is a teaching assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he teaches courses in African popular culture and performance. He holds a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Arts and an MA in African Studies (Ohio University), and an MA in African American Studies (Cheikh Anta Dip University). Dr. Camara’s forthcoming monograph, entitled, A Muslim Afropolitanism: The Ethics of Personhood in Senegalese Music, draws on ethnography as well as aesthetic and content analysis of Wolof popular music and musical performance. The book documents how Senegalese urban artists mobilize Islam-infused popular music to create powerful analogies of interfaith dialog while foregrounding Wolof codes of nite, or ethical personhood. Dr. Camara’s research has appeared in journals such as Duke Research Africa Reviews, Journal of African Cultural Studies, and African Arts. He is currently the PI of a digitization project funded by the British Library in which a team of scholars work to collect and preserve endangered manuscripts of Pulaar language songs and poetry composed by 19th and 20th century West African Islamic authors. Dr. Camara is also co-editing a book, titled African Languages and Global Modernities, which features chapters selected from the proceedings of the South East African Languages and Literatures conference (SEALLF) that he co-hosted in November 2021. This volume presents case studies showcasing how African languages – in diverse forms and dynamics in Africa, the US, Latin America, and the Indian Ocean region – constitute resilient sites and vehicles of African cultural modernities as mediated through music, literature, and performance.

