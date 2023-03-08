media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Due to technical limitations, we are currently unable to support hybrid events. All Africa at Noon series will be 100% virtual or 100% in person in Room 206 this semester until further notice. Apologies for the inconvenience.

March 8: “Ethnoracism in Settler and Colonial Societies: The Case of Black Immigrants in the United States," by Mosi Ifatunji.

Bio: Mosi Adesina Ifatunji is an Assistant Professor in the Department of African American Studies and the Department of Sociology at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He is also a Faculty Associate at the Program for Research on Black Americans, which is located in the Research Center for Group Dynamics, at the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor; and a Research Scientist at the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Before joining the faculty at Madison, he held teaching and faculty appointments at Ann Arbor (at the Summer Program in Quantitative Methods of Social Research at the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (in the Department of Sociology, at the Institute for African American Research and at the Carolina Population Center). His work has been supported by the American Sociological Association and the National Institutes of Health. His contributions have been published in Sociological Forum, Sociological Perspectives, Ethnic and Racial Studies, Sociology of Race and Ethnicity and the Du Bois Review. He is also the Inaugural recipient of the James S. Jackson Emerging Scholars Award from the Program for Research on Black Americans.