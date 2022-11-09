media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Nov. 9: When Fighting Becomes an End in Itself: Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Jason Stearns is assistant professor of international studies at Simon Fraser University and is director of the Congo Research Group at New York University. He has worked for the International Crisis Group, the UN Group of Experts on the DR Congo, and the Rift Valley Institute. He is author of The War That Does Not Say Its Name: The Unending Conflict in the Congo (Princeton University Press, 2022), as well as Dancing in the Glory of Monsters: The Collapse of the Congo and the Great War of Africa (PublicAffairs, 2011).