ONLINE: Africa at Noon

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

The Africa at Noon series will take place virtually this semester until further notice. All are welcome. To access the event directly, click here. For dial-in information, click here.

You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon webinars using the link(s) on the event page.

Oct. 20: “The 2013 Intervention in Mali: A 21st Century Iteration of France’s ‘Back Yard'”

Elizabeth (Betsy) Schmidt

Professor Emeritus of History at Loyola University Maryland

Hosted by Jason Yackee