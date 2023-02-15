Aftershock

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Social Cinema screenings will begin at 6:30 PM with discussion to follow.

Following the preventable deaths of their loved ones due to childbirth complications, two families galvanize activists, birth-workers and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises of our time – the US maternal health crisis.

Following the film, join a discussion with Dr. Jill Denson, deputy director of the UW Prevention Research Center, which works to improve the health of low-income women, infants and families and Tamara Thompson, Madison-area doula and activist, who works within the intersections of pregnancy and racism, incarceration, trauma, gender identity, infant loss, trauma, economic status, and access to human milk.

