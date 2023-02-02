media release: UK | 2022 | DCP | 99 min.

Director: Charlotte Wells

Cast: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall

Named Best Film of 2022 at Indiewire, Charlotte Wells’s incredibly moving film captures the tender relationship between a tween girl and her dad on vacation from Ireland at a Turkish resort. “An astonishing and devastating debut feature. It’s hard to find a critical language to account for the delicacy and intimacy of this movie. This is partly because Wells, with the unaffected precision of a lyric poet, is

very nearly reinventing the language of film, unlocking the medium’s often dormant potential to disclose inner worlds of consciousness and feeling” (The New York Times).

PREMIERES: BEST OF 2022!

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison! Our popular new Thursday-night Premieres series that began last fall has been extended to Thursday nights from January 26-February 23! Join us for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. This calendar’s selection includes several titles that ranked high on most critics “Best of 2022” lists, like EO, Saint Omer, and Aftersun. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.