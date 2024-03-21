AI in Biomedicine: Promises and Pitfalls

media release: What does our future with artificial intelligence look like?

In the field of biomedicine, promise is mixed with pitfalls. In recent years, the amount of data that biologists generate in their experiments has exploded — far exceeding what humans alone can analyze.

New advancements in AI, driven by powerful computational tools, could illuminate hidden mysteries and patterns of human diseases, and even pave the way for new therapeutics and treatments.

But what challenges might we face?

Join us for a special lecture with experts in AI, computing, and biomedicine to unravel the promises and pitfalls of AI in biomedicine:

Juan Caicedo, investigator in biomedical imaging and research computing, and UW–Madison professor of biostatistics and medical informatics

Anthony Gitter, Jeanne M. Rowe Chair in Virology at the Rowe Center for Research in Virology, and UW–Madison professor of biostatistics and medical informatics

Ron Stewart, investigator in bioinformatics and research computing

A virtual broadcast will also be available.

Register now and submit your questions to the panelists. We look forward to learning about recent advances in AI and what it means for the future of biomedicine.