The Alchemy of Organizing: Turning Insecurity Into Solidarity

Astra Taylor is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer. She is the director of numerous documentaries and the author of The Age of Insecurity: Coming Together as Things Fall Apart, Democracy May Not Exist But We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone, and The People’s Platform (winner of an American Book Award), among other works. Her latest book is the co-authored Solidarity: The Past, Present, and Future of a World-Changing Idea, co-written with Leah Hunt-Hendrix. She was the 2023 CBC Massey Lecture and she cofounded the Debt Collective, a union of debtors.