ONLINE: Alejandro Onate

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

with: Calvin Guse, piano; Ian Koh, cello; John Scoville, piano

Program

Poème, Op. 25 Ernest Chausson (1855-1899),

Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 120 Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924),

Allegro, ma non troppo

Andantino

Allegro vivo

Violin Sonata No. 7 in C minor, Op. 30, No. 2 Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827),

Allegro con brio

Adagio cantabile

Scherzo (Allegro)

Finale (Allegro)

……….

Alejandro Onate is a Junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is studying Biochemistry and Violin Performance in the hopes of pursuing a career in the medical field. A native to Waunakee, Wisconsin, Alejandro has been studying violin under Eugene Purdue and working at Zachary Morris’s Lab in the Carbone Cancer Center, studying the use of immunotherapeutics to combat melanoma.

As a recipient of the Chancellor’s Scholarship and Sophomore Fellowship Alejandro hopes to one day enter medical school through an MD/Ph.D. route. Alejandro is also heavily involved on campus as an Executive Board member of the University’s Doctors Without Borders Student Chapter, as well as the Biocore Science Outreach Ambassadors. Seeking to bridge the gap between healthcare and music, Alejandro has also volunteered with the Waunakee Homestead to bring music to the lives of those suffering from neurodegenerative disease.