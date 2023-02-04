media release: Mead Witter School of Music Musician Health and Wellness Series

Dr. Laura Medisky

AmSAT-certified teacher of the Alexander Technique

……

Morning Session: 9 am -11:45 am

The Alexander Technique is an educational method proven to teach people greater poise and more efficient body use in their daily activities. No matter how you make music, your body is the most important part of your instrument. Alexander Technique can help you increase body awareness, strengthen your mind-body connection, and guide you to effective habit-forming. This can improve your tone quality and projection, as well as your stage presence, mental focus, and overall well-being.

In this workshop, we will explore the Alexander principles of awareness, alignment, and the mind-body connection through everyday movements such as sitting, standing and bending. We will then put awareness into action and focus on topics that apply to musicians by addressing the head-jaw relationship, the use of arms and hands, and efficient breathing.

Afternoon Session: 1 pm-2 pm

This session begins with a 20-minute guided Alexander Technique lie-down. While lying on the floor, you will learn how to use gravity, and subtle thoughts and actions to realign your body, increase awareness, and quiet your mind. Bring a yoga mat or a thick towel to lie on, and 2-3 paperback books to support the head.

We will conclude with individual volunteers to play or sing and receive hands-on Alexander Technique instruction

Dr. Laura Medisky is an oboist and AmSAT-certified teacher of the Alexander Technique. She has studied and taught Alexander Technique for 25 years, and has an interest in working with other musicians. Through her own experience with debilitating tendonitis as an undergrad, Laura came to the Alexander Technique in search of physical relief, and discovered a philosophical approach to mind-body awareness and habit-changing that has enhanced her practice, performance, teaching, and daily life. For more information, visit lauramedisky.com.