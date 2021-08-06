press release: USA | 1986 | 35mm | 137 min.

Director: James Cameron; Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Carrie Henn

The lone survivor of Alien, Ripley (Weaver, in an Oscar-nominated performance) awakens from deep space slumber only to be plagued by recurring xenomorph nightmares. In an attempt to purge her bad dreams, Ripley tags along with a platoon of gung-ho Marines on a return to the planet where the face- hugging, chest-bursting terrors began. One of the very best blockbuster sequels Hollywood ever produced, Aliens’ success was a triumph for co-writer/director James Cameron. Fresh off The Terminator, Cameron effectively blended his personal brand of relentless action with the scares, building upon the sense of dread established by Ridley Scott in Alien. “Once it gets going, there’s just no letup!” (Leonard Maltin).

After a nearly 16-month hiatus, big screen movies are making their comeback at the UW Cinematheque’s regular venue, 4070 Vilas Hall! Beginning Wednesday June 30, the Cinematheque will commence six weeks of free screenings beginning with Leo McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, a classic tearjerker that was originally scheduled for April 2020. The summer lineup includes canonized comedies, action blockbusters, international thrillers, contemporary gems from Asia, the complete American works of French superstar Jean Gabin, a three-film salute to Charles Bronson in honor of his centennial, and more!

Summer programming will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings and all feature films will be screened from original or archival 35mm prints. Admission, as always, is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited and socially distanced according to current UW-Madison policies. When possible, additional showtimes have been added to accommodate more viewers. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.