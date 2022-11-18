All is Forgiven

media release: France | 2007 | DCP | 105 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve; Cast: Paul Blain, Marie-Christine Friedrich, Victoire Rousseau

In 1995 Vienna, a young family begins to rupture as the dad sinks into drug addiction. Just as he bottoms out, the film makes a daring 11-year leap forward to deal with the fallout in Paris. Directed when she was only 25, Mia Hansen-Løve’s astonishingly assured and deeply empathetic debut feature finds many of her key authorial hallmarks already in place, from her singular ability to capture the passage of time to her unerring ear for great music.

