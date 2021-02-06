ONLINE: (Almost) Making "Let's Eat Mary"

media release: Join Rotate Theatre for (Almost) Making Let's Eat Mary, a 65-minute video featuring the cast and crew of what would have been the world premiere of Brooke Allen’s stage play Let’s Eat Mary.

The one-night streaming event is free and registration is not required. The streaming link, access chart, and digital program will be available at www.rotatetheatre.org.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters across the country, the collaborators had already experienced months working on this unique production. In the 65 minute video, the cast and crew offer audiences a window into a rehearsal process designed with attention to accessibility and sustainability, discuss Allen's delightfully biting feminist comedy, and share clips from remote rehearsals.