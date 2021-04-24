ONLINE: Amanda Lauricella

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

with: Will Preston, piano

Le roitelet Émile Paladilhe (1844-1926)

Beau soir Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Chère nuit Alfred Bachelet (1864-1944)

Mattinata Ruggero Leoncavallo (1857-1919)

Vaghissima sembianza Stefano Donaudy (1879-1925)

Amorosi miei giorni

Il bacio Luigi Arditi (1822-1903)

— Intermission —

Die Lorelei Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Das Zauberlied Erik Meyer-Helmund (1861-1932)

“Laurie’s Song” from The Tender Land Aaron Copland (1900-1990)

“I Wish It So” from Juno Marc Blitzstein (1905-1964)

“My Ship” from Lady in the Dark Kurt Weill (1900-1950)

Soprano Amanda Lauricella is a current Doctor of Musical Arts candidate in Voice Performance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Previous opera roles include Tytania in Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Gretel in Humperdinck’s ​Hansel and Gretel, Mabel in The Pirates of Penzance, Miss Pinkerton in The Old Maid and the Thief, and the Doctor in the world premiere of The Scarlet Professor. Additional projects include the Madison Opera Chorus, Berkshire Opera Chorus, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and Washington Master Chorale.

Amanda received her Master of Music in Voice Performance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, while working as the Graduate Teaching Assistant for the university’s voice department. She received her Bachelor of Music in Music Education from the Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Amanda will be performing with the Berlin Opera Academy in 2021.