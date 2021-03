media release: Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin Program in Creative Writing, this edition of Wisconsin Wednesdays features UW professor Amaud Johnson and UW almnus John Murillo for their newest books, Imperial Liquor & Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-imperial-kontemporary. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.