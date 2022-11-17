media release: American ethnomusicologist, Alan Lomax, said, “America has a patchwork culture made of the dreams and songs of all its people.” The American Patchwork Quartet weaves together multiple American genres into one cohesive sound. Grammy-nominated Falu Shah (vocals), Grammy-winning Clay Ross (guitar/vocals), 3x Grammy-winning Clarence Penn (drums), and Jazzlife "Album of the Year" awardee Yasushi Nakamura (bass) come together on a mission to shine light on the 'immigrant soul' of American root music. With unique backgrounds of their own, this quartet represents the many fibers that make up contemporary America's social fabric. APQ's imaginative arrangements will have you reveling in human connection.

Watch: American Patchwork Quartet | Soul of a Man

