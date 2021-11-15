ONLINE: An Archaeology Led by Strawberries: Reclaiming, Storywork, & Indigenous Wellbeing

media release: The Native American Task Force invites you to join the 1st Annual Native November Speaker Series celebrating Native American Heritage month. The Native American Task Force is an organization that is over thirty years old and made up primarily of UW Extension colleagues working in Tribal communities.

Every Monday at 10:00 am in the month of November, the Native American Task Force will be hosting a speaker session that addresses the following topics:

November 15: Special Guest Speaker Dr. Sonya Atalay presents “An Archaeology Led by Strawberries: Reclaiming, Storywork, & Indigenous Wellbeing”

In this talk, Dr. Atalay presents her current work on a series of land-based archaeology and repatriation projects utilizing a community-based participatory approach with Indigenous youth and elders. Centering Anishinaabe epistemologies and concepts of well-being, Dr. Atalay will explore how reclaiming traditional knowledge, ancestral remains, Indigenous language, and sacred sites can contribute to healing and well-being. She will discuss her use of arts-based research and knowledge mobilization methods—including collaborative comics, storybaskets and counter mapping, and augmented reality augmentations—as part of Indigenous storywork, demonstrating how lessons drawn from reclaiming tangible and intangible heritage provide a model for imagining decolonial research futures.

All sessions will be recorded and made available on the Native American Task Force website.