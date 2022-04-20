An Evening to Celebrate Hemp & Cannabis

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Our community has so much to celebrate finally, and we hope that you’ll join us! There will be guest speakers, music, cocktails, and vendors.

… learn more about CBD

… get an update on legalization in Wisconsin

… vibe out with the best DJs in Madison

Music by Brook the DJ, Mike Carlson, Nick Nice, VPS, DJ Fusion.

@Robinia Courtyard - Sponsored by Green County Hemp

4/20 - 4p-close 

21+ // No cover

Info

Music
