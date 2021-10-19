ONLINE: Anna Lena Phillips Bell

press release: Ecotone editor Anna Lena Phillips Bell will discuss her path as an environmental writer and editor, and the state of environmental literary publishing today. This informal event is designed for the students involved with CHE (Center for Culture, History and Environment), but we welcome all interested students, staff, and faculty.

This virtual event will be delivered via Zoom. Registration is required. Please sign up here. A video recording will be available to students by request (email Aaron Fai, fai@wisc.edu)

In support of this event, Ecotone is offering a discounted subscription: enter humanities at checkout to receive 25 percent off a regular individual subscription. https://ecotonemagazine.org/shop/one-year-subscription/

Anna Lena Phillips Bell is a poet, writer, printer, teacher, and editor. She is the author of Ornament, winner of the Vassar Miller Poetry Prize, and the chapbook Smaller Songs, released by St Brigid Press in September 2020. Her poems appear in journals including the Southern Review, the Sewanee Review, 32 Poems, and Subtropics, and in anthologies including Counter-Desecration: A Glossary for Writing within the Anthropocene and Gracious: Poems from the 21st Century South. Recent projects include SEND WORD, a letter-writing station, and Forces of Attention, a series of letterpress-printed objects designed to help people use screened devices as they wish.

She is the recipient of a North Carolina Arts Council Fellowship in literature, the Southern Women Writers Conference Emerging Writers Award in poetry, and a Winter Print Residency at Penland School of Crafts. She formerly served as senior editor at American Scientist, covering botany, ecology, and art-science connections, and in 2013 became editor of Ecotone, the award-winning literary magazine that seeks to reimagine place, and Lookout Books, at UNC Wilmington. An assistant professor of creative writing in UNCW’s MFA and BFA programs, she lives with her family near what is now called the Cape Fear River, and calls ungendered Appalachian square dances in North Carolina and beyond.

This event is presented by the Center for Culture, History, and Environment and the Center for the Humanities.