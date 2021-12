Annual Maintenance and Chain Cleaning

media release: Keep your bike running smoothly throughout the year. You will learn and practice best techniques for cleaning and lubricating your chain and other routine maintenance. You can have your bike handy to follow along or you can just watch. Free class taught by India Viola, local bicycle advocate and educator.

The University Bicycle Resource Center (UBRC) is open to the campus community and serves people interested in performing tune-ups to their own bicycles. The University Bicycle Resource Center is staffed by Commuter Solutions student employees who work to encourage the use of alternative forms of transportation–especially bicycling, walking, and transit.

The University Bicycle Resource Center is located in the Helen C. White Garage (Lot 6), in the northeast corner of the ground level of the parking garage. Find the UBRC with Google Maps.

All events are free and open to the UW community. Classes are held in the University Bicycle Resource Center. Attendance is a first-come, first-served and no registration is required. Note: Events may transition online or attendance may be limited if public health conditions change.

If you have any questions, please contact the Bicycle/Pedestrian Coordinator at 608-263-2969 or charles.strawser@wisc.edu.