ONLINE:Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics Ceremony

× Expand Nichole Sobecki/VII Lynsey Addario, a 1995 graduate of UW-Madison, is the 2021 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics recipient.

press release: Gather virtually with top journalists and industry leaders as the University of Wisconsin–Madison Center for Journalism Ethics recognizes the winner of the 2021 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics. You also won’t want to miss the opportunity to hear from renowned photojournalist Lynsey Addario ’95 in conversation with acclaimed journalist David Maraniss x’71.

The event also will highlight the launch of a new ethics curriculum drawing from the work of finalists and winners of the award.