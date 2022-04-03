RSVP for Anticipating the Hydrologic Consequences of Emerald Ash Borer Invasion in Tribal Forested Wetlands through a Sapflux Network

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., April 7

Angela Waupochick, PhD student, UW–Madison Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Tribal communities maintain significant landholdings, including black ash–dominated forested wetlands. These systems have not been a priority for management, but anticipated mortality induced by emerald ash borer has prompted tribal managers to seek strategies and prioritize areas for mitigation. Waupochick’s tribal-scale research aims to direct local management by capturing a refined picture of environmental and atmospheric controls for these systems, determine stand hydrology changes following black ash loss, and direct specific management areas for tribal managers. Register by April 3.

The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

