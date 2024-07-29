Anyone But You

USA | 104 min | R | BluRay | Dir. Will Gluck

In this edgy comedy, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold -- until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So, they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. (rottentomatoes.com)

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtjH6Sk7Gxs